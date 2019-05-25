Dr. Michael Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gao, MD
Dr. Michael Gao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Prime Medical Associates LLC49 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-0495Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gao?
Loved Dr. Gao. I have been seeing him for about 5 years for annual exams. I was trying for weeks to contact him this year. Finally tracked him down and found out he has left the country and closed his office. So upset. It is hard to find a good Gyn... so upset that he did not even let me know.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1477592228
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Gao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gao accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gao has seen patients for Syphilis Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gao speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.
