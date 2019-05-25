See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Michael Gao, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Gao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Dr. Gao works at Prime Medical Associates LLC, Somerset, New Jersey in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Syphilis Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Medical Associates LLC
    49 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 246-0495
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 25, 2019
    Loved Dr. Gao. I have been seeing him for about 5 years for annual exams. I was trying for weeks to contact him this year. Finally tracked him down and found out he has left the country and closed his office. So upset. It is hard to find a good Gyn... so upset that he did not even let me know.
    Dawn White in NJ — May 25, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Gao, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    English, Chinese
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    1477592228
    • 1477592228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gao works at Prime Medical Associates LLC, Somerset, New Jersey in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gao’s profile.

    Dr. Gao has seen patients for Syphilis Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

