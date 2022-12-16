Dr. Michael Gannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gannon, MD
Dr. Michael Gannon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Proliance Pacific Rim Orthopedic Surgeons2979 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 203, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 733-7670
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Just visited with Dr. Gannon for a recent shoulder injury. Enjoyed speaking with him and listening to his explanation of what is going on in my shoulder. I was hoping that this injury wouldn’t require another surgery (have had one on this shoulder from another provider over 20 years ago) and Dr. Gannon doesn’t believe it does at this point either. Just a steroid injections and some good therapy. Thank you for the good news. I felt comfortable with his decision after talking to him. Thank you.
About Dr. Michael Gannon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790704856
- Univ Washington
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gannon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannon.
