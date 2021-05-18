Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Galloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Galloway works at
Locations
-
1
West Florida Radiation Oncology2560 Enterprise Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 796-5354Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galloway?
Very efficient and on time. Office Staff friendly and professional. I would recommend Dr. Galloway to friends and family. I am an experienced physician so this recommendation is based my personal and professional evaluation.
About Dr. Michael Galloway, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780654913
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Mayo Medical School
- Chicago Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.