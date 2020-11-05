Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Galloway, MD
Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.
Main Office77 Fairfield Blvd, Crossville, TN 38558 Directions (931) 484-3344
Cookeville Eye Specialists1059 Neal St Ste A, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-1304
Perimeter Surgery Center1125 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 100, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My newly installed permanent lens are everything I could ask for. No more glasses. Wonderful staff, doctors, nurses. Operation went very smoothly without pain. Very happy with results.
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Christian Brothers College
Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
