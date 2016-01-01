Overview

Dr. Michael Gallo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Gallo works at David Vivas Physician PC in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.