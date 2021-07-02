See All Family Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Michael Gallagher, DO

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Gallagher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Gallagher works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Disability Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Disability Evaluation

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stroke
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Dr Gallagher performed a needle EMG today. He took the time to explain everything before he started. He was patient and compassionate. He took his time throughout the process and he review the result when everything was finished. I would highly recommend Dr. Gallagher.
    — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Gallagher, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1063849040
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Systems, Baltimore, MD
    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ
    Internship
    • Rowan University - School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gallagher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

