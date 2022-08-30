Dr. Michael Galin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Galin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Galin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Primary Office927 45th St Ste 101, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-5579
Champaign Dental Group10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-3329
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
The staff is super, was there today and they were running behind, staff tried to Explain to patient that the ins requested certain things. Holding up the sign in area . They remained calm and Finally a resolution was found. They are always pleasant and love you don’t press one to talk to a person. a person Always answers the phone . Thanks Dr Galin.
About Dr. Michael Galin, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306819610
- Botsford General Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Massachusetts at Amherst
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Galin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galin speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Galin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galin.
