Dr. Gales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gales, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Gales works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M S Bahna Inc11847 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 473-2788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gales?
Easy going. Welcoming. Caring.
About Dr. Michael Gales, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1629101191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gales works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.