Overview

Dr. Michael Gaines, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Reidsville, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Gaines works at Optim Orthopedics in Reidsville, GA with other offices in Millen, GA, Swainsboro, GA and Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.