Dr. Michael Gage, MD

Pediatrics
5 (10)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Gage, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Gage works at GAGE PEDIATRIC MEDICAL CO in Hanford, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gage Pediatric Medical Corp.
    833 Greenfield Ave Ste 101, Hanford, CA 93230 (559) 584-4764

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Circumcision
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2019
    He's the best!!??
    — May 01, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Gage, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386698181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gage works at GAGE PEDIATRIC MEDICAL CO in Hanford, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gage's profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
