Overview

Dr. Michael Gaesser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sgu and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, New Milford Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Gaesser works at Premier Medical Group - Internal Medicine Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.