Dr. Michael Gabrilovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabrilovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gabrilovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gabrilovich, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hamilton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Gabrilovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trihealth Surgical Institute LLC25 Office Park Dr, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 893-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabrilovich?
About Dr. Michael Gabrilovich, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Russian
- 1346322005
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabrilovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabrilovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabrilovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabrilovich works at
Dr. Gabrilovich has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrilovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabrilovich speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrilovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrilovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrilovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrilovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.