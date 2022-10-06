Dr. Michael Funderburk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Funderburk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Funderburk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo-Kansas City Sch Of Med, Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2711 Irvin Way Ste 102, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (678) 344-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Does anyone know where he’s practicing? He was so good to listen! I was helped so much! He’s an excellent doctor!
About Dr. Michael Funderburk, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326023938
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp, Urology Mass Gen Hosp, General Surgery
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Univ Of Mo-Kansas City Sch Of Med, Kansas City Mo
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
