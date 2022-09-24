Overview

Dr. Michael Fuller, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Fuller works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.