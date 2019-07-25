Dr. Fujinaka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Fujinaka, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fujinaka, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Fujinaka works at
Locations
-
1
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6238
-
2
Apex Ambulatory Surgery Center Inc.1241 E Hillsdale Blvd Ste 210, Foster City, CA 94404 Directions (650) 389-3983
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fujinaka?
Dr Fujinaka and Dr Scafalani are the most caring and compassionate and treats patients with outmost quality care like a family member to them. Im glad that they opened Apex Pain and Wellness at Foster City. Highly Recommended!
About Dr. Michael Fujinaka, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598051278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fujinaka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fujinaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujinaka works at
Dr. Fujinaka has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujinaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fujinaka speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujinaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujinaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujinaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujinaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.