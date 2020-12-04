See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Chandler, AZ
Neurotology
Dr. Michael Fucci, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Fucci works at Valley ENT in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Hearing and Balance Center
    225 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224
    Banner Desert Medical Center
    1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202
    Az Anesthesia LLC
    6003 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr Fucci was recommended to us by a family member. My little daughter had reoccurring ear infections which ended up requiring ear tubes. Dr Fucci's bed side demeanor and great care help my little toddler remain calm. I was so happy with with him I followed up on my own hearing. I, too, have a history of ear infections. Over all, very happy with Dr Fucci!
    Tim — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Fucci, MD

    Neurotology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1174510556
    Education & Certifications

    882 TRAINING GROUP
    Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Fucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fucci has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fucci on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Fucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

