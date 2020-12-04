Overview

Dr. Michael Fucci, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Fucci works at Valley ENT in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.