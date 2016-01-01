Dr. Michael Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frye, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Frye, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Frye works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Emergency Room - Jonathan Lucas96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-1414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frye?
About Dr. Michael Frye, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609973494
Education & Certifications
- Univ Sc
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frye works at
Dr. Frye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.