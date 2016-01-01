Dr. Michael Fromke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fromke, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fromke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fromke works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Memorial Health System2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3800
-
2
Michael D. Fromke, MD2001 Laurel Ave Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 633-8054
-
3
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital10 AVIEMORE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-8700
- 4 9333 Park West Blvd Ste 104, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 670-9501
-
5
Summa Health Medical Group525 E Market St Ste 1-N, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-3588
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fromke?
About Dr. Michael Fromke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1144208406
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fromke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fromke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fromke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fromke works at
Dr. Fromke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fromke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fromke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fromke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fromke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fromke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.