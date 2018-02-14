Dr. Michael Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and West Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Fritz has excellent surgical skills. He did a superb job on my son for rhinoplasty & post operative phase was un- eventful. I would very highly recommend him &. he is a great asset to the medical profession. He spend enough time explaining about the procedure. Dr. Vijay Khanna Taylor, Michigan
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811952880
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- West Medical Center
