Dr. Michael Fritz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and West Medical Center.



Dr. Fritz works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Rhinoseptoplasty and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.