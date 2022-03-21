Dr. Michael Fritsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fritsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fritsch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Fritsch works at
Locations
-
1
Jerry L House MD9002 N Meridian St Ste 204, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 848-9505
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritsch?
Have used Dr. Fritsch for years. Has handled my very difficult issues in my ears and I have always been confident in his treatments. He explains it very well to where I can understand it.
About Dr. Michael Fritsch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215961743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritsch works at
Dr. Fritsch has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.