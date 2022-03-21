Overview

Dr. Michael Fritsch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Fritsch works at ROBERT D MC QUISTON INC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.