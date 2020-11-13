Overview

Dr. Michael Frierson, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center



Dr. Frierson works at The Bone & Joint Clinic Of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.