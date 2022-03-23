Overview

Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Chicago ENT in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.