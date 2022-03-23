See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (108)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at Chicago ENT in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ChicagoENT
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-5500
  2. 2
    Chicago ENT / Chicago Sleep Center
    8930 Gross Point Rd Ste 700, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 966-8930
  3. 3
    North California Ave Office
    5140 N California Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 236-3642
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    30 N Michigan Ave Ste 1107, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-0335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 23, 2022
    Dr. Friedman is fabulous! I was diagnosed with Adler apnea about two months ago and was on the search for answers. I met Dr. Friedman and he did a scan of my nose and sinus area. I took the at home sleep apnea test with the mask and he concluded I did indeed have sleep apnea. I came into the office and Dr. Friedman presented me with a few options to cure the issue. I asked him what is the most permanent and what would give me the results that I was looking for. He made sure I understood all my options and the treatment plans that went with them. In the end we decided on a sleep apnea rhinoplasty. I got my procedure a week and a half ago and I can already see such great results. I'm breathing better-NOT snoring- and I am only half way through my recovery time. AMAZING! I will go back one more time for a second check up to make sure everything looks good. I am so thankful for finding Dr. Friedman. Nobody likes to get any surgery or procedures done, but to have a Doctor that cares and has
    Fiona — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1932161056
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

