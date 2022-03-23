Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
ChicagoENT3000 N Halsted St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5500
Chicago ENT / Chicago Sleep Center8930 Gross Point Rd Ste 700, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 966-8930
North California Ave Office5140 N California Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (312) 236-3642Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 30 N Michigan Ave Ste 1107, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 432-0335
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Dr. Friedman is fabulous! I was diagnosed with Adler apnea about two months ago and was on the search for answers. I met Dr. Friedman and he did a scan of my nose and sinus area. I took the at home sleep apnea test with the mask and he concluded I did indeed have sleep apnea. I came into the office and Dr. Friedman presented me with a few options to cure the issue. I asked him what is the most permanent and what would give me the results that I was looking for. He made sure I understood all my options and the treatment plans that went with them. In the end we decided on a sleep apnea rhinoplasty. I got my procedure a week and a half ago and I can already see such great results. I'm breathing better-NOT snoring- and I am only half way through my recovery time. AMAZING! I will go back one more time for a second check up to make sure everything looks good. I am so thankful for finding Dr. Friedman. Nobody likes to get any surgery or procedures done, but to have a Doctor that cares and has
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1932161056
- University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Hebrew.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
