Overview

Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Klaiman Urology in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.