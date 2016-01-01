Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Locations
Michael L Friedman MD Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 530, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 606-0525
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish
- 1336338458
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Naval Hospital - Great Lakes
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Chinese, Japanese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.