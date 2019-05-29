Overview

Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Michael A. Friedman, MD in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.