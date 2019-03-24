Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Practice Cardiology Hospital4802 10th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7821
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Dr. Friedman spent a lot of time with me and scheduled me for several test to determine the source of the chest pains I was having. So I got a good diagnosis and I just have to follow up with him once or twice a year so he can keep an eye on my condition.
About Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1285692517
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Septal Defect and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.