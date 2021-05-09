Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD
Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Long Island Heart Associates - Manhasset2110 Northern Blvd Ste 207, Manhasset, NY 11030 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Have been using Doctor Michael Friedman for about 5 years. I find him to be a compassionate and caring person who listens to me and is responsive to my needs. Highly recommend him.
- 17 years of experience
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
