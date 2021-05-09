Overview

Dr. Michael Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Long Island Heart Associates in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.