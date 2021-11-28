Dr. Michael Friedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Friedberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Friedberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Friedberg works at
Locations
Pediatric Health Care At Newton Wellesley65 Walnut St Ste 310, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 772-1527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 10:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
As a grandmother I have had experience with quite a few Pediatricians in my life. I brought my granddaughter to see Dr. Friedberg and found him patient, kind and generous with his time and knowledge. I wish he was around when my own kids were little! He encouraged us to ask questions and was more than willing to address them all. The staff in his office are lovely also, it was a great experience.
About Dr. Michael Friedberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
