Dr. Michael Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Frey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
Dr. Frey works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors-scarsdale341 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
Mount Sinai - Pelham116 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY 10803 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
Thank you Dr. Frey!! You are the best OBGYN ever. I feel great!
About Dr. Michael Frey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1073693537
Education & Certifications
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.