Dr. Michael Freitas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Freitas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Freitas works at
Locations
-
1
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
-
2
UBMD Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine5959 Big Tree Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 648-1128
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and compassionate doctor. He genuinely cares and wants what is best for his patients. 10/10 would recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Michael Freitas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093033953
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Primary Care Sports Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Family Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
