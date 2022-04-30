Overview

Dr. Michael Freitas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Freitas works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.