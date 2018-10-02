See All General Dentists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS

Dentistry
5 (403)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Freimuth works at ProSmile in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProSmile
    10135 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 431-5830
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 403 ratings
    Patient Ratings (403)
    5 Star
    (356)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 02, 2018
    I was lost and hopeless, then I met Dr. Freimuth and Bonnie . I can't explain the faith they gave me to keep on trying, now I feel like I have another chance to feel normal . This was live changing and Bonnie and Dr. Mike are Blessings. Thank you, Terra
    T. H. — Oct 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS
    About Dr. Michael Freimuth, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841203189
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Administration Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Dentistry
