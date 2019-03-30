Overview

Dr. Michael Freimark, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Freimark works at Sunrise Pediatrics in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.