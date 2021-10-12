Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Kern Medical Center.
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Kern Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Freeman has an incredible bedside manner. He is sweet, caring, and a true expert in his field. He performed a partial facial reconstruction around my nose and lower lid using the flap method after skin cancer surgery the day before. He did an outstanding job. Dr Freeman was always comforting me and explained everything. I couldn't be happier. He is a truly fantastic plastic surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.