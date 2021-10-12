Overview

Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at Adventist Health Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.