Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
Michael J Freeman, MD PA2750 SE 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-7779Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Michael J Freeman MD PA1521 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 221-9804
Michael J Freeman, MD PA - The Villages13690 Us-441 300 400, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-1440Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Michael J Freeman, MD PA - The Villages13690 Us-441 And 400 Ste 300, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions
Michael J. Freeman MD, PA8750 SW State Rd 200 Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 732-3501Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
she was attentive and personel
About Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn Hosp
- University Of Az College Of Med
- University of Arizona
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Intertrigo, Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
