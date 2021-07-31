Overview

Dr. Michael Freeland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Freeland works at THE SURGICAL GROUP OF ORLANDO in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.