Dr. Michael Freedman, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Freedman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverview, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
Gregory E Stephens DO PC14600 King Rd Ste D, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 479-7310
Hardy, Milstead, Vaught & Madonna, M.d., P.A.601 E Dixie Ave Ste 901, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-2404
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Freedman to be one of the best physicians I have ever seen! I came in with difficulty breathing through my nose and Dr. Freedman diagnosed my problem right away. I have been to 5 other doctors who couldn't help me and Dr. Freedman was the only one who knew what was wrong with me. Also, he is very nice and he explained things very thoroughly to me. I really like his office and waited less than 5 minutes to see him. I highly recommend Dr. Michael Freedman!
About Dr. Michael Freedman, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1851390066
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
