Dr. Michael Freedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Freedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
The Center for Vision Development LLC509 S Cherry Grove Ave Ste C, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (844) 322-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
There is nothing I could say that gives Dr. Freedman the recognition that he deserves. He is who all doctors should strive to be. He is personable, intelligent, caring, attentive, knowledgeable and truly goes above and beyond. He takes every concern that I have into serious consideration and always follows up. He has mentally and physically dug me out of many rough areas of my life and I will always be grateful for that. His office is beautiful and I wish more medical offices would provide the same comforting, relaxing and visually pleasing decor. His staff is always warm and welcoming and I have never once had an issue with scheduling, refills, etc. Do yourself or your family a favor and benefit from the amazing care that Dr. Freedman and his staff provides.
About Dr. Michael Freedman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Hosp/Emory U
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.