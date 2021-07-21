Overview

Dr. Michael Freedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Freedman works at Evolve Medical Clinics in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.