Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM

Podiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Frazier works at The Frazier Foot and Ankle Center in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Frazier Foot and Ankle Center
    12609 Louetta Rd # B, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 720-8267
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly Preaxial - Hallux Varus - Thumb Abduction Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 4E Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Amazing Doctor and polite staff!! Best podiatrist in Houston bar none. Been seeing Dr. Frazier for 2 yrs and have had excellent service and attention. Any doctor that provides you his cell phone number in the event you don’t get a response says something about how he cares about his patients.
    James Dodd — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881958940
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Internship
    • Aria Health
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College, Sherman Tx
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frazier works at The Frazier Foot and Ankle Center in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Frazier’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

