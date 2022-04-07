See All Podiatrists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM

Podiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.

Dr. Frazier works at West Campus Foot and Ankle Clinic in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM
Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM
Dr. Suzanne Wilson, DPM
6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM
Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM
10 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Campus Foot Ankle Clinic Inc.
    33801 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 838-8377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Frazier?

Apr 07, 2022
Over the years Dr. Frazier has done partial plantarectomies on each of my feet. I'm able to hike, stand for long periods of time, and be active again. Of course we started with least intrusive stuff, orthotics etc. His office staff is wonderful. I would definitely choose him and his office when I have any foot issues.
Christine Paget — Apr 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frazier to family and friends

Dr. Frazier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Frazier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM.

About Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881686731
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Frazier works at West Campus Foot and Ankle Clinic in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Frazier’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.