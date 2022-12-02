Dr. Michael Franks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Franks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Franks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Franks works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6053Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franks?
He explains with compassion in the most difficult diagnosis.
About Dr. Michael Franks, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508839242
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franks works at
Dr. Franks has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Epididymitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.