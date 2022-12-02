See All Urologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Michael Franks, MD

Urology
4.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Franks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Franks works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Epididymitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Urology - Stony Point
    9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-6053
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Franks, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508839242
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Franks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franks works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Franks’s profile.

    Dr. Franks has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Epididymitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

