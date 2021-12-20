Dr. Michael Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Franklin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Franklin works at
Baycare Medical Group Neurology-st. Anthony's Hospital
1201 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
Dr. Franklin is a fantastic, knowleable, up to date diagnostic physician I arrived at the hospital after colapsing. I woke up in the ED and things were hazy at first. The next morning I woke up to Dr. Franklin sitting in a chair in the room I was a little shaken up as I didn't know what happened. He was very calming and spent about an hour asking and answering questions. I don't to this day know how he suspected I had Guillian Barr Syndrome. This is a Syndrome which affects only 1 in 100,000 people and there are very few doctors who know how to treat it or have even heard of it. After some tests it was confirmed that I had Chronic Inflamatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a form of Guillian Barre. There are many blogs from patients who have gone from doctor to doctor for months, even years without a diagnosis. Then they find it hard to get treatment. The only NEGATIVE I have is it takes 4-5 months for f/up apps although he does keep watch over patients via phone
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548277189
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Kings Cnty Hosp State Univ NY
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Brooklyn College
- Neurology
