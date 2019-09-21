Overview

Dr. Michael Frankel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Frankel works at Gastroenterology Associates of Cleveland, Inc. in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.