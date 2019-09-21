Dr. Michael Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Frankel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Frankel works at
Locations
Beachwood Office3700 Park East Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a colonoscopy with Dr. Frankel. His office was entirely professional. I was treated like a real person and always felt important. Also, Dr. Frankel has excellent follow up.
About Dr. Michael Frankel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Va Hosp/U Hosp/Case West Res University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks Hebrew.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
