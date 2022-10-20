See All Plastic Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Michael Franco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Franco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Dr. Franco works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Advanced Care Center
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Big Ears
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Eyelid Surgery
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2022
    So nice,best treatment in my life
    NASRIN AKTHER — Oct 20, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Franco, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Franco, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972732089
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franco works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Franco’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

