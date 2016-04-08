Dr. Michael Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Franco, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Franco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dr Micheal Gustavao Franco Md Associates13320 Riverside Dr Ste 226, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 728-4889
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franco?
The only doctor who has been spot on with me. He listens, makes suggestions, and what he has done for me works.
About Dr. Michael Franco, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902143670
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
