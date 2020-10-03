Dr. Michael Franchetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Franchetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Franchetti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Franchetti works at
Locations
Premiere Orthopedics P.A.3570 Saint Johns Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 461-9500
Premiere Orthopedics P.A.545 Main St Ste 217, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 776-2000
Premiere Orthopedics P.A.10085 Red Run Blvd Ste 303, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-0777
Premiere Orthopedics P.A.75 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste N, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-0009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience!! Explained my injury & treatment & got me better without surgery. Another doctor wanted to operate right away. Dr. Franchetti explained why it wasn't necessary --- and he was right.
About Dr. Michael Franchetti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1952351959
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franchetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franchetti works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Franchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franchetti.
