Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franceschina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Franceschina works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Francis34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franceschina?
Dr. Franceschina is amazing - always listens to concerns, on-time, professional and also his office staff is amazing to work with to complete forms, get approvals, etc.
About Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1144261397
Education & Certifications
- Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
- Botsford General Hospital
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franceschina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Franceschina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Franceschina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franceschina works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Franceschina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franceschina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franceschina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franceschina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.