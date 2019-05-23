See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO

Sports Medicine
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Franceschina works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Francis
    34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Franceschina?

May 23, 2019
Dr. Franceschina is amazing - always listens to concerns, on-time, professional and also his office staff is amazing to work with to complete forms, get approvals, etc.
Graham, WA — May 23, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Franceschina to family and friends

Dr. Franceschina's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Franceschina

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO.

About Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1144261397
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
Fellowship
Residency
  • Botsford General Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Franceschina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franceschina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Franceschina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Franceschina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Franceschina works at Champaign Dental Group in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Franceschina’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Franceschina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franceschina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franceschina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franceschina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.