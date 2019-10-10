Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fox, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Locations
-
1
Mid-south Rectal Clinic Inc.6563 Stage Oaks Dr Ste 100, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 362-5252
-
2
East Memphis Pulmonary Care2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 362-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very matter of fact. Took care of my issues with a great deal of compassion and respect.
About Dr. Michael Fox, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942293063
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
