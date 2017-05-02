Dr. Michael Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fox, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine6800 NW 9th Blvd Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-0001
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine825 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 250-1492
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-2229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fox was the only physician in the Jacksonville area to diagnose my infertility issues correctly. My son is now almost 12 years old and my daughter is 10. We would not have these beautiful children without his help! Thank you Dr. Fox. I hope you and your family are well!
About Dr. Michael Fox, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky - Lexington KY
- Univ Of Ky Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, Obstetrics And Gynecology Univ Of So Al Hosps, Internal Medicine
- University of South Alabama - Mobile AL
- University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
