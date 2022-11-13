Overview

Dr. Michael Foster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Laurel St. Medical Pavilion in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.