Dr. Michael Foster, MD
Dr. Michael Foster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Laurel St. Medical Pavilion2001 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
I had to have an emergency stent in 2020, and that is when I met Dr. Foster. Dr. Foster did a great job, he’s always very courteous, helpful, and even has a hilarious sense of humor (which was much appreciated in my stressful situation). I highly recommend him as a skilled Cardiologist.
About Dr. Michael Foster, MD
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
