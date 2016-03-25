Dr. Fortsas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Fortsas, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fortsas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Fortsas works at
Locations
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 842-4270
Sanjukta Mitra MD633 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-0621
Advocate Medical Group525 E Congress Pkwy Ste 120, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 206-5700
Northwest Cardiology Associates Sc400 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fortsas is a very warm and caring physician, he invites questions and takes time to explain and confirm understanding. His warmth generates the feeling that he cares about my total well being and not just my heart health.
About Dr. Michael Fortsas, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1497764518
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortsas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortsas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortsas has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortsas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fortsas speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortsas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortsas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortsas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortsas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.